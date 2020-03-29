Wind advisory in effect Sunday

BLOOMINGTON — A wind advisory is in effect for several Central Illinois counties on Sunday, say officials with the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

Strong west winds with gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected. The advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday.

The advisory includes McLean, Macon, Logan, DeWitt, Woodford, Tazewell, Moultrie, Douglas, Coles, Edgar and Shelby counties.

A wind advisory means that sustained winds of 30 mph or higher and/or wind gusts of 45 mph or higher are expected. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Outdoor objects, such as trash cans and patio furniture should be secured.

There was no major damage reported in Central Illinois from a storm system that passed through the area Saturday night. Tornado warnings were issues for parts of Peoria County, but there were no injuries or major damage reported.

Sunday’s high will be around 55 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. On Monday, sunny skies and a high of 57 is expected, but a cooling trend is in store for Tuesday when the high will be 46 degrees. Afternoon high temperatures will be around 50 degrees for the remainder of the week.

