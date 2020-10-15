 Skip to main content
Wind-aided fire burns farmland near Delavan
Wind-aided fire burns farmland near Delavan

DELAVAN -- High winds contributed to a fire Wednesday that burned between 200 and 300 acres of Tazewell County farmland, according to authorities.

The blaze began about 3 p.m. near Springfield and Tomm roads a few miles northeast of Delavan.

A combine that was harvesting a field caught fire, according to Delavan Fire Department Chief Chris Sydney.

Dry conditions and winds that gusted above 40 mph helped the fire spread rapidly to the northeast. The fire line stretched almost 1 1/2 miles.

The fire was brought under control shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Numerous farmers created fire breaks to help contain the spread. Firefighters from the Cincinnati, Forman, Green Valley, San Jose and Tremont departments assisted.

The fire cause hadn't been determined Thursday, according to Sydney.

Also not determined was a dollar estimate regarding damage. In addition to the combine, two outbuildings on one farm sustained minor damage, according to Sydney.

