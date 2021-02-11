Wind chills of 20 degrees below zero forecast for Central Illinois

NORMAL — Wind chills may drop to 20 degrees below zero early Sunday, the National Weather Service advises, part of a cold air mass that has brought bitter conditions to a wide section of the state.
Up to 3 inches of snow is possible Friday night into Saturday morning.
Normal has issued a snow parking ban that will last through 7 p.m. tonight to allow for snow removal.
During the snow parking ban, all vehicles must be parked in a driveway, garage or parking lot, and no vehicles are permitted to park on the street.
People who do not have access to a driveway or garage may use town parking lots, such as lots at Anderson, Fairview and Underwood parks. Normal police may issue tickets to vehicles parked on the street.
Normal issued the ban to help assist snowplow crews to clear streets and parking areas. Motorists are advised to stay at least 100 feet behind salt vehicles and to not pass salt or plow trucks.
The frigid conditions extend north, where another round of snowfall is expected in the Chicago region.
As of Wednesday, the monthly average temperature at O’Hare International Airport is 15.8, which 9.3 degrees below normal, according to weather service meteorologist Brett Borchardt.
“If the month ended now, it would rank as the third coldest on record, but we don’t think we’re gonna finish there,” Borchardt said Thursday morning. “Toward the end of the month we’re going trend back to normal. It looks like toward the end of next week, we should start to get back to normal.”
The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.
