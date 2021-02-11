Wind chills of 20 degrees below zero forecast for Central Illinois

NORMAL — Wind chills may drop to 20 degrees below zero early Sunday, the National Weather Service advises, part of a cold air mass that has brought bitter conditions to a wide section of the state.

Up to 3 inches of snow is possible Friday night into Saturday morning.

Normal has issued a snow parking ban that will last through 7 p.m. tonight to allow for snow removal.

During the snow parking ban, all vehicles must be parked in a driveway, garage or parking lot, and no vehicles are permitted to park on the street.

People who do not have access to a driveway or garage may use town parking lots, such as lots at Anderson, Fairview and Underwood parks. Normal police may issue tickets to vehicles parked on the street.

