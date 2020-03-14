You are the owner of this article.
❄️Winter returns to Central Illinois; 1-3 inches of snow expected
❄️Winter returns to Central Illinois; 1-3 inches of snow expected

031520-blm-loc-1snow

A City of Bloomington snow plow clears snow in front of the McLean County Museum of History Saturday morning.

 Kevin Barlow

BLOOMINGTON – At least one person was caught off-guard by Saturday morning's snow: First responders were called to the scene of a motorcycle accident shortly after 8:15 a.m. near Downs.

Details were not immediately available.

Snowplows are out on streets and highways; motorists should give them wide berth.

Between one and three inches of snow are expected over much of Central Illinois on Saturday morning. Emergency workers were called to numerous reports of motorists sliding into ditches. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Lincoln say a mix of rain and snow is expected with light, slushy accumulations. Saturday’s high is expected to be about 36 degrees.

Warmer temperatures are expected through the rest of the week. Monday will be partly sunny with a high of around 50 degrees and Tuesday, partly sunny and a high of 47 degrees is expected for the primary election day.

Temperatures are expected to reach 60 degrees by next weekend.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

