❄️Winter returns to Central Illinois; 1-3 inches of snow expected

Between one and three inches of snow are expected over much of Central Illinois on Saturday morning. Emergency workers were called to numerous reports of motorists sliding into ditches. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Warmer temperatures are expected through the rest of the week. Monday will be partly sunny with a high of around 50 degrees and Tuesday, partly sunny and a high of 47 degrees is expected for the primary election day.
Temperatures are expected to reach 60 degrees by next weekend.
