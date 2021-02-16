Winter storm warning expires, but travel still dangerous across Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois residents are digging out after a major winter storm dumped several inches of snow on the area Monday and early Tuesday, forcing a number of cancellations.

Hazardous travel conditions are still possible early Tuesday morning as breezy north to northwest winds will continue to cause some blowing and drifting of the snow, especially in open and rural areas.

Bitter cold wind chills as low as 15 degrees below zero will continue Tuesday morning, but should improve around noon, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

Another weather system could bring accumulating snow to the region Wednesday through Thursday.

The NWS reported 6.8 inches fell in Normal during the storm. six inches fell in Decatur, and 5.4 inches fell at the weather station in Lincoln. The most snow was recorded in Mattoon with 11.5 inches.

Snow began Sunday evening and increased in coverage and intensity through Monday evening. At times Monday afternoon, snowfall rates of up to 2" per hour were reported. Blowing snow resulted in drifts of two to three feet in some locations.