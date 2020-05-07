Wipes in pipes cause massive clog at Normal pump station

Aldrich didn't know if the clog was caused by more people using wipes, but said the town expected the problem to increase during the pandemic.

"We just anticipated more use because of a) toilet paper shortage and b) a lot of folks were using these wipes," said Aldrich. "I can't tell you if there's more or less because of the coronavirus, but we anticipated more at the time."

Aldrich said it's impossible to tell how long the wipes were in Normal's pipes before the clog was found. Wipes can become caught in the pipes, causing a blockage. Sometimes during heavy rainfall, storm water can get into the sewage system and break loose the wipes, which could cause a larger clog down the road, like the one found at the Ironwood pump station.

The clog was discovered a few days after the town experienced a couple storms, Aldrich said.

"In this case, it probably formed fairly quickly because of the storm," he said. "Usually storm water isn't supposed to get into the sanitary sewage system, but it does. We think it broke some of these wipes free and they all congregated in the pump station."