Wipes in pipes cause massive clog at Normal pump station

NORMAL — Ignore the label!
Toilet paper is the only thing acceptable to flush down the drain, even as the public frets about shortages during the coronavirus pandemic.
Some cloth wipes claim to be safe to flush, or flaunt "degradable" on their packages, but the wipes can cause massive clogs and damage city sewage pipes.
Normal's public works team saw it first-hand on April 20, when the Ironwood pump station shut down because of clogged pumps. Workers found hundreds of cloth wipes shredded and stuck within the sewage pump.
"They may say they're flushable and they degrade, but they don't degrade at the rate toilet paper does," said Public Works Director Wayne Aldrich. "They can cause a situation where the pump is actually damaged, and then we're caught with a situation where we have to use a spare pump, but we don't have a lot of spare pumps."
Sanitary wipes can clog pipes in houses, but they can cause quite a bit of damage if they get into sewer pipes.
To prevent clogs, the town reminds people to refrain from flushing anything other than toilet paper. That includes wipes (baby wipes, disinfectant wipes, etc.) labeled ''flushable"; paper towels; napkins; diapers; or any fabric materials.
Aldrich didn't know if the clog was caused by more people using wipes, but said the town expected the problem to increase during the pandemic.
"We just anticipated more use because of a) toilet paper shortage and b) a lot of folks were using these wipes," said Aldrich. "I can't tell you if there's more or less because of the coronavirus, but we anticipated more at the time."
Aldrich said it's impossible to tell how long the wipes were in Normal's pipes before the clog was found. Wipes can become caught in the pipes, causing a blockage. Sometimes during heavy rainfall, storm water can get into the sewage system and break loose the wipes, which could cause a larger clog down the road, like the one found at the Ironwood pump station.
The clog was discovered a few days after the town experienced a couple storms, Aldrich said.
"In this case, it probably formed fairly quickly because of the storm," he said. "Usually storm water isn't supposed to get into the sanitary sewage system, but it does. We think it broke some of these wipes free and they all congregated in the pump station."
Employees discovered the clog on a Sunday after noticing vibrations coming from the pump. It took nearly a full day the following Monday to remove and clean the pump. Fortunately, the pump wasn't damaged and there were no sewage backups.
