× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Karen Cann didn’t mind standing in the hot sun Saturday afternoon while waiting for her husband, Roger, to take part in a special Independence Day ceremony on the east lawn of the McLean County Museum of History in Bloomington.

“We need something to make this feel more like the Fourth of July,” she said. “There are no fireworks. There is no baseball. There are no parades. It’s sad.”

But late last week, Mike Scott, Honor Guard Commander Post 635 in Normal and Rick Ross, Honor Guard Commander of Post 56 in Bloomington looked for a way to recognize the holiday, despite the social distancing caused by the coronavirus, said Butch Ekstram, an executive officer of Post 635.

“Everything else is canceled, it seems,” Ekstram said. “So on Thursday, they were talking and came up with an idea to have a small event and we got it done.”

The 15-minute event on the steps of the museum included the two Honor Guards, a Bagpiper Steve Riesenberg, Bugler Kirby Reese, a couple of prayers, a 21-gun salute and then, even a “fire at will” salute from the Honor Guard.

“I think they were able to fire a few more times than they are used to, but they seemed to enjoy it,” Ekstram said.

A crowd of about two dozen people looked on, with hot sunshine pushing the temperature up toward 90 degrees.

“That sun is really hot,” said Dennis Sackett, a member of the Honor Guard.

Most, though, like Kyle Maulbeck of Bloomington, stood in the shade across the street.

“This doesn’t feel anything like a Fourth of July,” he said. “I have never seen a holiday, particularly a patriotic holiday, where so many people are questioning so many things and you just keep quiet so you don’t start an argument.

“But with a ceremony like this, it puts things back into perspective, for a minute.”

PHOTOS: Finding the Fourth during COVID-19 in Bloomington-Normal

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.