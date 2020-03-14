With coronavirus concerns growing, cleaning is focus at Central Illinois airports

Wright said the airport has not seen a large drop in passengers. “We will continue to monitor everything because all of this has been changing very quickly,” he added.

General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport also hasn't seen a decrease in passengers. On Thursday, the main parking lot was full because of spring break travelers, and guests were directed to overflow parking areas.

At Peoria and the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana Airport in Savoy, extra cleaning has been the order of the day.

“We are doing our best to take extra measures to clean and disinfect to keep travelers, community members, and staff safe,” UI officials said in an e-mail to The Pantagraph.

Amtrak has had no reports of infected passengers beyond that of a woman who traveled from Chicago to St. Louis, with the train making stops in Normal among other Central Illinois towns. Some services in the Northeast and Pennsylvania have been cut because of lower demand.

'An evolving situation'

At the Bloomington airport, the custodial staff is taking extra time to sanitize more areas and using new disinfecting sprays, specifically on and around areas touched by terminal users, Strebing said.