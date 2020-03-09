The Castle Theatre in Bloomington has several musical events coming up Thursday through Sunday, including a sold-out concert by Bone Thugs & Harmony on Friday.
“Nothing is canceled currently,” said theater owner Rory O’Connor. “We hope we can weave our way through this.”
Eric Jome, Illinois State University spokesman, said Monday, “We’re operating as normal but being extra mindful of cleaning routine.”
There are some small meetings, such as the Normal Rotary Club, scheduled at ISU’s Bone Student Center this week while students are on spring break and a robotics conference for high school students is scheduled Saturday.
“At this point we’re not making decisions to cancel large events,” he said, but “there is certainly a lot of discussion” of what the university will do if it reaches that point.
The Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale, which is expected to bring thousands of people to the Interstate Center March 20 and 21 is proceeding as scheduled, according to Ruthie Roth, sale executive secretary.
“We’re going to take every measure to control the situation,” she said Monday. “We’re going to have lots of hand sanitizer on hand.”
The Challenger Learning Center at Heartland Community College is continuing with programs and “missions.”
Heartland as well as Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities and Lincoln and Eureka colleges are all on spring break this week.
No events are scheduled at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts until March 20.
“At the current time the BCPA is not planning a reduction in events. We are not cancelling any events,” said David Young, BCPA facilities manager and events coordinator.
O’Connor said, “Hopefully, if someone is not feeling well, they will be considerate and think of others. … People have to assess their personal situation and their comfort level” in deciding whether to attend events.
Cleaning, rather than cancelling, is the main line of attack in Bloomington-Normal.
“It’s low-tech but it’s effective,” said Jome.
He said ISU is “operating as normal but being extra mindful of cleaning routines. … It’s ramped up this time of year anyway” because of cold and flu season.
At the BCPA, Young said, “Our general cleaning practices that have been around forever are we do a deep clean after each event. All handrails are wiped down with an antibacterial solution after every event.”
McLean County Health Department has been notified by state public health officials that there are no Amtrak passengers for which the health department needs to conduct follow up after an Amtrak passenger tested presumptive positive for the new strain of coronavirus.
McLean County train passengers were given a clean bill of health Monday, a day after authorities said a suburban St. Louis woman who rode the train last week may have contracted coronavirus. Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared a state of emergency after the number of cases statewide rose to 11.