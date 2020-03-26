You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Woman dies when hit by car near Pontiac
0 comments

Woman dies when hit by car near Pontiac

{{featured_button_text}}
crash graphic.png

PONTIAC – A 25-year-old woman was killed while walking on Illinois Route 23 a few miles north of Pontiac early Thursday.

Police were called at 4:30 a.m. to the intersection of Illinois Route 23 and Livingston County Road 2100 North. Kenisha Hall of Berwyn was pronounced dead at the scene by the Livingston County Coroner’s Office.

“The pedestrian was walking in the northbound lane of Illinois Route 23 when the passenger vehicle struck the pedestrian,” the Illinois State Police said in a statement released Thursday morning.

The driver of the 2013 Chevrolet Equinox which struck Hall was identified as Kelli Folk, 37, of Forrest.

No tickets were issued and no other details were available, police said.

The investigation is continuing.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments
0
0
0
5
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News