Woman dies when hit by car near Pontiac

PONTIAC – A 25-year-old woman was killed while walking on Illinois Route 23 a few miles north of Pontiac early Thursday.

Police were called at 4:30 a.m. to the intersection of Illinois Route 23 and Livingston County Road 2100 North. Kenisha Hall of Berwyn was pronounced dead at the scene by the Livingston County Coroner’s Office.

“The pedestrian was walking in the northbound lane of Illinois Route 23 when the passenger vehicle struck the pedestrian,” the Illinois State Police said in a statement released Thursday morning.

The driver of the 2013 Chevrolet Equinox which struck Hall was identified as Kelli Folk, 37, of Forrest.

No tickets were issued and no other details were available, police said.

The investigation is continuing.

