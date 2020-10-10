Woman hit by car in Clinton, police say

CLINTON — A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle as she was walking across a highway in Clinton on Friday evening.

Police say they were called to the 100 block of East Van Buren Street in Clinton around 6:30 p.m. Friday. There, they discovered a 69-year-old woman had been hit by a pickup truck driven by a 32-year-old man. The man was driving west on Van Buren and struck the woman, who was walking north across Van Buren, just east of the South Center Street intersection.

The woman was transported to an area hospital and police say she is listed in critical condition.

Her name was not released.

The investigation is being conducted by the Clinton Police Department and Illinois State Police.

