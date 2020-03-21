Woman in critical condition after confrontation; former boyfriend in McLean County Jail

BLOOMINGTON — A woman was severely injured Wednesday and a former boyfriend is in jail on charges of aggravated domestic violence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Isiah Franklin, 29, remains in McLean County Jail in lieu of posting $15,000 bond.

Prosecutors say he and the victim were previously in a dating relationship and have a child together. According to court documents, Franklin viewed a video of his child with the victim’s current boyfriend and confronted both. During the confrontation, he pulled out what appeared to be a handgun and pointed it at the victim’s boyfriend.

Prosecutors said Franklin and female victim argued outside the residence and a neighbor told police that Franklin threatened to stab the victim if she called police.

Witnesses told police the victim fell and hit the ground and was knocked unconscious and began bleeding from the ear. She was rushed to a hospital where she was intubated and sedated and diagnosed with a skull fracture, subdural hematoma and brain swelling. She was initially in critical condition and her injuries appeared to be life-threatening. Police also observed bruising and swelling to her cheek and to the bridge of her nose, as well as bruising to her chest “indicative of being struck on the chest.”

Franklin will have a bond review hearing on Thursday. He is scheduled for arraignment on April 3.

