Women of Distinction goes virtual for 2020; event scheduled for Oct. 15

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 has changed, but not suspended, an annual event honoring women in McLean County.

YWCA McLean County's 31st annual Women of Distinction Awards Banquet will be 6 p.m. Oct. 15 but will be conducted virtually this year.

"We are really excited to keep the tradition of this event alive," Christy Germanis, YWCA director of marketing and public relations, said Monday.

"During these difficult times, we felt it was really important to continue our tradition of honoring women," she said.

Information on how people may attend the event virtually will be announced later, Germanis said.