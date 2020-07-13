Women of Distinction goes virtual for 2020; event scheduled for Oct. 15

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 has changed, but not suspended, an annual event honoring women in McLean County.
YWCA McLean County's 31st annual Women of Distinction Awards Banquet will be 6 p.m. Oct. 15 but will be conducted virtually this year.
"We are really excited to keep the tradition of this event alive," Christy Germanis, YWCA director of marketing and public relations, said Monday.
"During these difficult times, we felt it was really important to continue our tradition of honoring women," she said.
Information on how people may attend the event virtually will be announced later, Germanis said.
Women of Distinction is among McLean County's larger events of the year, attracting 400 people to the Marriott Hotel and Conference Center last year. The event honors women for achievement, in their work and personal lives, to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity.
Nominations for this year's awards will be accepted beginning Wednesday through noon Aug. 28 at www.ywcamclean.org/womenofdistinction.
Nomination categories have been refined and updated this year. Women may be nominated for the following categories:
- Business/Education
- Community Leadership (as a volunteer)
- Human Services
- Mission Impact (working to eliminate racism and empower women)
- STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math)
- Promise (for a woman in her career for five years or less)
Also available on the website beginning Wednesday will be applications for WINGS scholarships, which are $1,500 scholarships for young women pursing professional development.
