Woodford, LaSalle counties each report third case of coronavirus

BLOOMINGTON — A third person in Woodford County and a third person in LaSalle County have been diagnosed with the novel strain of coronavirus as the number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 statewide grew to 1,535 on Tuesday.

No new cases were reported for McLean County. The McLean County Health Department reported Monday that an eighth person in the county had tested positive for COVID-19.

The third Woodford County confirmed case is a woman in her 50s who is recovering at home in isolation, said Hillary Aggertt, Woodford County Health Department administrator.

"She is someone we have been monitoring as a contact of a positive confirmed case" of COVID-19, Aggertt said.

Meanwhile, The LaSalle County Health Department reported Tuesday that a woman in her 30s, who had traveled to an area of high exposure and of confirmed cases of COVID-19, was recovering at home in isolation.