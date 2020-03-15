Woodford man 'mildly ill'; state health authorities broaden test rules

BLOOMINGTON — A Woodford County man with COVID-19 virus is "mildly ill," his pastor said Sunday. McLean County has no confirmed cases, and fewer than 10 tests have been submitted, authorities said.
The Woodford County man, in his 70s, was diagnosed Friday at a UnityPoint Health center in Peoria County. Pastor Brad Watkins of Willow Hills United Methodist Church in Germantown Hills, in a website video, said the church and related children's activities are canceled because of the parishioner's illness.
Health authorities have not publicly identified the man, who was among six new cases announced Saturday. The others were in Cumberland County, St. Clair County and Sangamon County.
Statewide, there are 64 confirmed cases, the Illinois Department of Public Health said. Gov. J.B. Pritzker's daily briefing will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday from Chicago.
Dion McNeal, a spokesman for the McLean County Health Department, increased testing likely will follow new guidance issued by IDPH, which calls for testing for anyone with fever, cough or shortness of breath in addition to have had contact with someone with a confirmed case; having traveled in the last 14 days from China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, parts of Europe and Japan; who lives in a congregate living or healthcare facility that has a cluster of cases; or someone who is at high risk, has chronic health issues or whose immune system is suppressed.
On Sunday, shoppers continued to swarm stores for necessities like toilet paper, hand wipes and soup; Walmart and Schnucks both announced reduced overnight hours at their 24-hour stores to allow staff to clean and restock. Some stores have imposed limits on how much customers can buy of certain items.
Paradise Hotel & Casino in East Peoria announced plans to close at midnight Sunday through March 29. American Airlines, which flies short-hop routes from Central Illinois Regional Airport, announced long-term plans to suspend many of its overseas flights. OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and OSF HealthCare Children's Hospital of Illinois are discouraging visitors, limiting them to no more than one visitor per patient with certain exceptions.
Land of Lincoln Goodwill suspended its vocational rehab day program, and will offer furlough pay to program participants during the closure.
A list of cancellations and postponements is at Pantagraph.com.