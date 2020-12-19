Wreaths Across America Day celebrated at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery

BLOOMINGTON — For 10-year-old Simon Hamakar, attending the Wreaths Across America event Saturday at Evergreen Cemetery in Bloomington was a learning experience.

“I learned how to find the graves of our veterans,” he said. “You look for key words such as their rank or the term ‘served.’ Then, you thank them for their service.”

Simon, a Boy Scout from Troop 20 in Normal, was one of about 150 people at the ceremony where the graves of veterans were decorated with wreaths.

“With the help of the community and social media and word of mouth, just about every recorded veteran in our cemetery will have a wreath this year,” said cemetery manager Misty Porter. “That is the first time we can say that.”

There are 794 veterans buried at the cemetery.

“This really means a lot to me,” said Ted Moore of Bloomington. “My stepfather and brother are buried out here and it is one thing for me to put something on their graves, but it means so much more when he and the others are being honored by so many who appreciated their service.”