Wreaths Across America Day celebrated at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery

BLOOMINGTON — For 10-year-old Simon Hamakar, attending the Wreaths Across America event Saturday at Evergreen Cemetery in Bloomington was a learning experience.
“I learned how to find the graves of our veterans,” he said. “You look for key words such as their rank or the term ‘served.’ Then, you thank them for their service.”
Simon, a Boy Scout from Troop 20 in Normal, was one of about 150 people at the ceremony where the graves of veterans were decorated with wreaths.
“With the help of the community and social media and word of mouth, just about every recorded veteran in our cemetery will have a wreath this year,” said cemetery manager Misty Porter. “That is the first time we can say that.”
There are 794 veterans buried at the cemetery.
“This really means a lot to me,” said Ted Moore of Bloomington. “My stepfather and brother are buried out here and it is one thing for me to put something on their graves, but it means so much more when he and the others are being honored by so many who appreciated their service.”
Evergreen Cemetery was one of 2,557 cemeteries to participate in National Wreaths Across America Day.
More than 1.7 million wreaths were placed on headstones across the nation.
“We say their name out loud and thank them for their service,” said Kevin Cook, scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 20 in Normal. “It’s an honor to bring our Scouts and have them participate in such a meaningful event.”
Several Cub Scout and Boy Scout troops from the Twin Cities participated.
“I really think that is special,” said Francis Newbern of Bloomington. “My grandson was excited to participate and we talked a lot about his grandfather, who is buried here, today.”
“Each live, balsam veteran’s wreath is a gift of respect and appreciation, donated by a private citizen or organization and it is placed on graves by volunteers as a small gesture of gratitude for the freedoms Americans enjoy,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “For centuries, fresh evergreens have been used as a symbol of honor and have served as a living tribute renewed annually.”
Wreaths Across America believes the tradition represents a living memorial that honors veterans, active duty military and their families and when volunteers say the name of a veteran out loud, when placing a wreath, it ensures they live on in our memory.
“We are here not to honor their deaths, but to honor their lives,” Porter said.
