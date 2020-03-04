You otter be in pictures: Bloomington's Miller Park Zoo announces otter pup birth

BLOOMINGTON — Say "awwww": Tallulah and Spencer, North American river otters at Miller Park Zoo, have become parents.

The two pups were born Feb. 25 at the zoo and can be viewed, along with their mom, through a monitor in the zoo hospital window.

It was the fifth litter for Tallulah, but the first offspring for Spencer. Few otters reproduce in zoos and aquariums; there have only been eight litters in the last 12 months in the 113 institutions accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

A typical litter is three pups but can be anywhere from one to five.

“Otter pups are always great for our guests, and for the river otter population in general,” said zoo Superintendent Jay Tetzloff. “We’re excited to watch them grow up, and I encourage people to stop by and see them.”

The opportunity to name the pups will be auctioned at Zoo Do in September.

