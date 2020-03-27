Young girls' cards brighten days of Evergreen residents in isolation because of COVID-19

“It really brightens their day,” said Kristina Loudenback, director of Evergreen Village. “The family has done a great job.”

The girls’ mother, Suzanne Schwoerer, said, “Kids are excited to be out of school until it’s not their choice. … I know they miss their friends.”

She said, “They had an evening of feeling sorry for themselves,” then she reminded them that others were worse off.

Schwoerer learned there were 100 residents at Evergreen Village and asked wellness coordinator Brenda Corcoran whether it would be OK to drop off cards for them. She was told it would be fine as long as they called ahead and just left them inside the front door. The staff distributes them to the residents.

Loudenback said it makes the residents feel good to know people are thinking of them at this difficult time.

Faith said how long it takes to make each card “depends on how much detail you put into it.”

In the past, she mostly made cards for family members or as projects at their church, North Danvers Mennonite Church. They use stencils and printed papers and draw by hand to make the cards.

“They have hearts on them and birds, things to make them feel good,” said Faith.