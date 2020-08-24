Young people are majority of 99 new McLean County COVID cases reported Monday

Asked whether ISU expected to see cases go so high so soon, Jome replied, “With the situation with COVID, one thing we’ve learned from the beginning is things can change very quickly. … It’s a concern definitely. We’re watching it very closely.”

At Illinois Wesleyan, all 11 of the new cases are connected to an outbreak involving students attending off-campus gatherings where consistent use of masks and social distancing didn’t occur, IWU said.

“What we’re seeing now is the ripple effect,” Karla Carney-Hall, vice president of student affairs and dean of students, said Monday.

These are students who were not at the parties but were roommates or otherwise had close contact with those who were, she said.

“We have the right resources so far to support students who can’t go home,” said Carney-Hall.

Steve Fast, a spokesman for Heartland Community College, said they are aware of four Heartland students who have tested positive. He said only one of those had any contact on campus and it was before fall semester began in an area not open to the public at the time.

“The area was deep cleaned before it was opened for use,” said Fast.

Regional impact