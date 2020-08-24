Young people are majority of 99 new McLean County COVID cases reported Monday

BLOOMINGTON — People in their late teens and 20s continued to make up the majority of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McLean County, which reported a single-day record increase for the third consecutive day Monday.
Administrator Jessica McKnight reported 99 new cases on Monday morning. The new caseload includes 35 people who are either 18 or 19 years old and 55 who are in their 20s.
“Over 40,500 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 2.8%,” McKnight said. “The rolling seven-day positivity continues to increase, and is closer to the 8% warning level at 7.3 % through Sunday.”
The news came as Illinois State University on Monday said 273 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed through on-campus testing since Aug. 17, when classes began. There were 1,496 tests administered during that time, the university said.
Illinois Wesleyan University also confirmed 11 new positive cases in the past three days among students who initially tested negative when they arrived on campus. That brings to 40 the total number of IWU students testing positive – 10 during baseline testing and 30 during subsequent testing for community spread. Of those, all but two live off campus.
The total number of confirmed cases in McLean County is now 1,143, according to McKnight. At this time, 403 individuals are isolating at home, and four are currently hospitalized. There are 720 individuals who have recovered, and 16 have died.
Of the new cases reported Monday, two are between the ages of 1 and 9, one is between the ages of 10 and 17, and one each in their 30s, 40s, 60s and 70s. Two residents are in their 50s.
There were 53 newly reported cases on Saturday and 98 on Sunday.
Elsewhere in Central Illinois, LaSalle County reported two additional deaths related to the coronavirus, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 100s. The county has had a total of 41 deaths related to COVID-19. It reported 25 new cases Monday, bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to 1119.
University-related cases
Results reported by ISU included symptomatic testing at Student Health Services, asymptomatic student testing and athlete testing. About three-quarters of those testing positive live off-campus, according to ISU spokesman Eric Jome.
There are currently 24 individuals in isolation spaces in on-campus housing. Meals and snacks are delivered to those in isolation or quarantine spaces, he said. The university announced in early August that it would shift as many possible classes online to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Lines grew throughout the day at the testing spot for asymptomatic students on the ISU Quad on Monday, despite the warm temperatures, with waits of an hour reported on social media.
Two friends who were among those waiting for testing said the increase in cases has them concerned.
“I’m actually going home for a few days because the spike over the past week really freaked me out,” said freshman Juliana Severino, an elementary education major from Schaumburg. “I’ll feel a lot safer at home than here.”
Lili Youkhana, freshman in special education from Morton Grove, agreed the situation has gotten “scarier.”
“We decided once a week we’re going to get tested. We’ve been staying in our dorm, trying to stay in as much as possible,” she said.
Levester Johnson, vice president for student affairs, said via Twitter that testing tents would be moved to a shaded area starting tomorrow.
A data “dashboard” was added to ISU’s COVID-19 page on its website on Monday afternoon. It includes numbers of test results received, positive test results and the seven-day positivity rate. Go to coronavirus.ilstu.edu and click on “view data dashboard.”
Asked whether ISU expected to see cases go so high so soon, Jome replied, “With the situation with COVID, one thing we’ve learned from the beginning is things can change very quickly. … It’s a concern definitely. We’re watching it very closely.”
At Illinois Wesleyan, all 11 of the new cases are connected to an outbreak involving students attending off-campus gatherings where consistent use of masks and social distancing didn’t occur, IWU said.
“What we’re seeing now is the ripple effect,” Karla Carney-Hall, vice president of student affairs and dean of students, said Monday.
These are students who were not at the parties but were roommates or otherwise had close contact with those who were, she said.
“We have the right resources so far to support students who can’t go home,” said Carney-Hall.
Steve Fast, a spokesman for Heartland Community College, said they are aware of four Heartland students who have tested positive. He said only one of those had any contact on campus and it was before fall semester began in an area not open to the public at the time.
“The area was deep cleaned before it was opened for use,” said Fast.
Regional impact
Tazewell County reported Monday that it had 76 new cases over the previous three days — 37 on Saturday, 17 on Sunday and 22 on Monday. Fourteen people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 470 are in home isolation; and 466 are considered recovered, officials said.
The county has had nine coronavirus-related deaths.
Livingston County said nine more residents had tested positive between Saturday and Monday. A total of 172 cases of the virus have been confirmed in that county. Of those, 149 people have been removed from isolation; 20 cases are active; two people are hospitalized; and three people have died.
Statewide, the seven-day rolling positivity rate fell to 4.2% as of Monday, a decrease of two-tenths of a percentage point since Thursday. From Saturday through Monday, an average of 49,090 test results were reported per day, yielding 1,953 positive results.
There were 31 COVID-19-related deaths over the three-day period, bringing the total casualty count since the pandemic began to 7,888.
At the end of Sunday, there were 1,529 persons hospitalized with COVID-19, including 334 in intensive care beds and 141 on ventilators.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration on Monday announced increased restrictions for residents of Will and Kankakee Counties as the COVID-19 positivity rate there remained at or above 8% for three consecutive days.
Bars, restaurants and gatherings in those counties, demarcated as Region 7 in the Restore Illinois Plan, are facing similar rules to those implemented over the past five months by state officials trying to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The new restrictions, which will take effect Wednesday, are stricter than ones being enforced in Region 4, or the Metro East area of Illinois along the Missouri border. They do not apply to schools.
Establishments serving food and alcohol cannot serve customers indoors, and all outdoor consumption must end at 11 p.m. Patrons must be served at tables placed six feet apart, in observation of social distancing guidelines. Reservations will be required.
Employees cannot allow customers to assemble inside or outside while waiting for a table, alcoholic beverages or to leave. Bars must remove stools to discourage patrons from congregating.
Other rules include limiting social events to 25 people, or one quarter of a space’s capacity. Party buses will be banned and casinos and other gaming establishments must close at 11 p.m.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this story.
PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?
Timothy Davison
Paulette Webster
Lilliana Boyd
Leroy Swayzer
Leah Melliere
Lashayla Sanders
Kaydn Patton
Kameron Davis
Kadden Spencer
Joshua Mahaffey
Jenna Snyder
Heidi Gonzalez
Emoni Harris
Donna Mezo
Chengxu and Zhaoxu Wang
Anton Gann
Anthony Burgos
Amarion Roberts
Alyssa Denton
Adriana Schlernitzauer
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.