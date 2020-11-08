Youth honored at YICU Service Awards ceremony in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Thirty-one young leaders, two teams, two adult mentors and two nonprofit advocates were honored Sunday by For a Better Tomorrow (FBT), a Bloomington-based organization that promotes social justice by meeting needs in the local community and the world through accountable, sustainable philanthropy and by nurturing future generations of servant leaders.
The Why I See You (YICU) Service Awards honored young people for doing wonderful and important things in the community, said Carolyn Hansen, who serves on the YICU steering committee.
“Most of these nominees operate largely ‘under the radar’ doing good deeds, sharing their time, talent and treasure quietly and selflessly,” she said. “These young leaders have assisted several nonprofits, touched numerous lives and volunteered countless hours to improve quality of life in our community.”
This year's nominees include students across Unit 5, District 87, University High School, Illinois State University, Rhodes College and Heartland Community College.
Of the 31 student nominees, nine were selected as winners.
Winners included Shashi Salavath, an eighth-grader at Evans Junior High School; Jasmyn Jordan, a senior at Normal Community West High School; Gavin Cunningham, a NCWHS graduate; Isha Gollapudi, a freshman at Normal Community High School; Erica Rosenberger, a junior at University High School in Normal; Rachel Dawson, a junior in high school; Satvika Boyina, a sophomore at University High School; Yvin Shin, a senior at University High School; and Heather Dawson, a freshman at Heartland Community College.
“This has definitely been a crazy year for all of us,” Salavath said. “Especially during 2020, it is critical for all of us to give back to the community, for it has given so much back to us already. Amidst the division and craziness of this year, it gives me hope seeing all of the people who were recognized today who have contributed significantly to the community, and to the betterment of people as a whole.”
The Normal West Black Student Union, a student-led organization that promotes positivity and acceptance, and Helping Hands Community Center, a community service learning project, were recognized for their group efforts.
Shri Narayan Chandak, who has been active with a number of youth groups, was recognized for his mentoring efforts.
“I am totally overwhelmed,” Chandak said. “I was aware of the work of many of other students, but didn’t know it was so extensive and so outstanding. I am inspired and moved by the number of youth doing outstanding work. I don’t have the words to express how inspiring that is.”
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
