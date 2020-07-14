YWCA McLean County awarded grant from Google.org

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A grant awarded to the YWCA McLean County will go towards improvements to job training programs and increased access to digital skills for women and the under-served.

The funding is part of Google.org's $5 million commitment to YWCA USA. The grant will make it possible for the McLean County organization to move forward with the Strive program, which provides education in digital skills to under-served or vulnerable people including survivors of domestic violence, returning citizens and low-wage workers.

“YWCA is thrilled to partner with Google.org as we work to create innovative approaches to workforce development and forge new ways to bring the future of work and skills development to women and communities of color across the country," YWCA USA CEO Alejandra Y. Castillo said in a statement. “The greater goal of the partnership surpasses well beyond the scope of the grant. We are breaking down barriers and creating a path to success for women, veterans, and people of color that may not have been available without these new programs and initiatives.”

Some YWCAs will couple this programming with child care, stipends, rent assistance, transportation, case management and job coaching and placement to ensure participant success.