YWCA McLean County, including child care, affected by virus case

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — YWCA McLean County is closing its building for five days and is temporarily suspending its childcare program after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

YWCA McLean County, 1201 N. Hershey Road, will be professionally cleaned, ventilated and sanitized during the five-day closure; that timeline ensures a 14-day quarantine since the COVID patient was at the agency.

The agency already has contacted everyone who was in contact with the patient.

YWCA Young Wonders, which is serving as an emergency childcare provider, is expected to reopen April 13. All other services remain intact, said Christy Germanis of YWCA McLean County.