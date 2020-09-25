 Skip to main content
YWCA McLean County launches enterprise to help previously incarcerated women
Labyrinth

Candles for sale by Labryrinth Made Goods are shown in an image from its website. 

 PROVIDED PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — YWCA McLean County has launched Labyrinth Made Goods, a social enterprise to benefit YWCA Labyrinth.

"We are excited to introduce Labyrinth Made Goods to McLean County and the entire nation," said YWCA CEO and President Liz German.

Labryrinth Made Goods was created to help women who have experienced incarceration to gain employment and rebuild their lives. The first products being introduced are five hand-filled soy candles with different scents created with the help of staff, volunteers and clients. The 12-ounce candles are $30 each.

Labyrinth Made Goods will employ three apprentices, who have experienced incarceration, who will work with staff to grow the business and learn skills.

To order candles, visit www.labyrinthmadegoods.com.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

