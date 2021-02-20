YWCA, McLean County Museum of History team up for Black history events

BLOOMINGTON — YWCA McLean County and McLean County Museum of History’s Black History Project next week will present a three-day educational series, "Presence, Pride and Passion: A History of African Americans in McLean County," in honor of Black History Month.

Jeff Woodard, director of marketing and community relations at McLean County Museum of History, will present the biographies of three local African Americans and how they made their mark in McLean County. The three 45-minute presentations will take place virtually on Zoom on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

“Before the 1930s very little history of African American life and culture in McLean County had been documented,” said Woodard. “We are pleased to partner with YW to help spread the word about the amazing African American men and women who helped make our community what it is today.”

The Bloomington-Normal Black History Project and the McLean County Museum of History aligned so the museum could gather the basis of the exhibit, "Presence, Pride & Passion: A History of African Americans in McLean County" through a collection of African American artifacts, primary resources and oral histories.

The virtual events include the following: