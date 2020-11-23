 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YWCA Strive taking applications for upcoming virtual cohort
0 comments
editor's pick

YWCA Strive taking applications for upcoming virtual cohort

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

YWCA Strive taking applications

BLOOMINGTON — YWCA Strive, a free program designed to help participants who face employment or underemployment barriers, is taking applications for the upcoming virtual cohort. Classes will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from Dec. 7 to Feb. 4.

Requirements include being a McLean County resident, at least 18 years old, having basic English literacy and math skills and a desire and ability to complete the full program. Preferred enrollment will be given to women, people of color, those without a bachelor’s degree, and those nominated by a partner agency.

For information or to apply, visit www.ywcamclean.org/Strive.

Submit items to newsroom@pantagraph.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Turkey trotting on Constitution Trail

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News