YWCA Strive taking applications for upcoming virtual cohort

YWCA Strive taking applications

BLOOMINGTON — YWCA Strive, a free program designed to help participants who face employment or underemployment barriers, is taking applications for the upcoming virtual cohort. Classes will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from Dec. 7 to Feb. 4.

Requirements include being a McLean County resident, at least 18 years old, having basic English literacy and math skills and a desire and ability to complete the full program. Preferred enrollment will be given to women, people of color, those without a bachelor’s degree, and those nominated by a partner agency.