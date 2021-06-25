Watch now: Bloomington-Normal reacts to Derek Chauvin sentencing

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington-Normal community members on Friday reacted to former Minnesota police Officer Derek Chauvin being sentenced to 22½ years in prison for the killing of George Floyd.

“Twenty-two and half years is not justice. It does not represent the important life of Mr. Floyd,” said Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP.

Chauvin, 45, was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was unarmed when Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, kneeled on his neck for 9½ minutes, pinning Floyd to the pavement until he died on May 25, 2020. A bystander recorded video of his death, sparking a wave of protests and national conversation regarding equity, police training and officer recruitment.

Per Minnesota law, only two-thirds of the sentence is required to be served, meaning Chauvin — who was fired after Floyd’s death — could be released from prison and paroled after about 15 years.

“We really have two dual justice systems and that is dangerous,” said Carla Campbell-Jackson, first vice president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP, noting she has seen longer sentences for non-violent offenses. “Maximum sentence was warranted based on what Americans saw but also what the world saw.”

Foster said the sentence was “appalling, reckless and just not right.”

“It is our hope that nobody takes up this mantle and thinks you can do what he’s done and get only 22 and a half years. That’s not justice,” she said.

The prosecution asked Judge Peter Cahill to issue a sentence of 30 years in prison, and members of Floyd’s family who spoke during the hearing Friday asked for the maximum of 40.

“We don’t want to see no more slaps on the wrist. We’ve been through that already,” said Terrence Floyd, one of Floyd’s brothers.

Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, asked for a noncustodial sentence of probation. At the beginning of the hearing, he asked for a new trial, a motion the judge denied.

An official for the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police declined to comment on the sentencing.

Miltonette Craig, a criminal justice professor at Illinois State University, said listening to the victim impact statements, especially from Floyd’s 7-year-old daughter, Gianna, was difficult Friday.

“Listening to his daughter speaking was very emotional; she shouldn't have had to do that, if her father was still here,” Craig said, though she added it was important for people to see the raw emotion from victims, giving them “the opportunity to talk about how the crime has impacted them and traumatized them.”

Craig said Chauvin’s sentence was more than she expected, since the presumptive sentencing range was 10 to 12 years.

“I didn’t think it would be as high as the prosecution wanted, but at least he will serve prison time,” she said, acknowledging no amount of time served will bring Floyd back.

Craig said this prison term “really does make a statement that officers cannot have disregard for human life.”

Though she called it “a drop in the bucket” when it comes to transforming the American policing institution, she believes this sentence provided some justice and relief for Floyd’s family and for communities that are “hyper-policed.”

“At least this officer is not on the streets” and the Minneapolis community is “safe form this particular violent” offender, she said.

Campbell-Jackson said the NAACP supports a comprehensive approach to police accountability, like that included in the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021, which passed in the House of Representatives in March.

She said true justice is when law enforcement and other entities “invest in the communities that they work in, to make sure the relationships are there and make certain every life is valued because everyone should be held accountable for their actions.”

Chauvin’s conviction and sentencing is one of few instances in which an officer who was accused of brutality against Black people have gone to trial. The list of acquittals and mistrials is longer than the list of sentencings after conviction.

“Let us not feel that we’re here to celebrate,” said civil rights leader the Rev. Al Sharpton to crowd outside the courthouse in Minneapolis. “Justice would have been George Floyd never having been killed. Justice would have been the maximum. We got more than we thought only because we have been disappointed so many times before.”

Before giving the sentence, Cahill said he acknowledged the “deep and tremendous pain” felt by all families but especially Floyd’s.

The judge went 10 years beyond the presumptive sentence, citing aggravating factors in the murder that include Chauvin’s “abuse of a position of trust and authority and also the particular cruelty” shown to Floyd.

When given the opportunity to speak, Chauvin said “due to some additional legal matters at hand,” he was not able to give a full statement at the time, but he offered condolences to Floyd’s family.

“There’s going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest, and I hope things will give you some peace of mind,” he added.

Upon sentencing, Chauvin was remanded to the custody of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are a resilient people. We are a people that have been through some of the most harshest times in life. We are a people that have endured, injustice, racism discrimination. ... We are a people that believe that we should be treated fairly equally and just,” Foster said. "But we’re still looked at less than. We are still literally choking because somebody’s knee is on our neck and we can’t breathe.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

