Congress may consider a bill to decriminalize marijuana. Here's what else is included.

The bill would also expunge federal offenses related to marijuana and require resentencing for those currently under any form of supervision.

To address communities affected by the set of policies known as the "War on Drugs," it would establish a 5% tax on all cannabis products to be deposited into a trust fund to pay for job training, literacy and legal aid programs for affected communities, which are disproportionally minority.

A package of clean energy innovation and development measures are also on the agenda. Hoyer signaled that the House could take action on an intelligence reauthorization, but it is not yet on the official schedule.

September will also bring negotiations to keep the government funded beyond Sept. 30, when the current fiscal year ends.

The House has passed 10 of its 12 bills in two packages, but the GOP-controlled Senate Appropriations Committee hasn't yet taken up a single fiscal 2021 spending bill.

"At this rate, it is likely that we will have to pass a continuing resolution to keep government open past the end of this fiscal year," Hoyer wrote. "While that is not ideal, the House will do its job to avert a shutdown that would only further damage our economy."