Elizabeth Warren’s dropping out of Democratic race for president, so who will get her votes? It’s complicated.

Susan Carney arrived to Warren’s Detroit rally undecided, but left leaning toward voting for the Massachusetts senator. Afterward, Carney said she liked what she heard, but ignored Warren’s advice to discount the predictions, pundits and delegate math.

“It doesn’t look like she’s going to make it to a place where she’s going to be on the ballot against Trump unless she somehow gets a lot of delegates, but I came here because I wanted to hear more from her,” said Carney, 59, who lives in Ann Arbor and works in communications. “Of the progressive part of the Democratic Party, if you can include Bernie in that, she’s the more reasonable one.”

Asked what she’s looking for in a candidate, Carney replied, “I hate to say this, but I’m looking for somebody who can beat Donald Trump.”

She said she usually votes with her heart and liked Warren, Klobuchar and Buttigieg. Asked what she’d do if Warren exits the race, Carney said she’d pick Mike Bloomberg over Biden because of his experience running New York City and the many improvements he made there.

What if Bloomberg dropped out (which, by the way, he did)?