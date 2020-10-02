 Skip to main content
Kellyanne Conway, former Trump adviser, tests positive for COVID-19
Trump Conway

In this April 30, 2019 photo, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway talks with reporters outside the White House in Washington. 

 EVAN VUCCI, ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump’s former adviser Kellyanne Conway said late Friday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, days after attending a White House event with several others who have since come down with COVID-19.

Conway tweeted Friday that she has a “light cough” and is “feeling fine.” “I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians,” she added.

Conway attended the Rose Garden announcement Saturday where President Donald Trump announced his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Among the attendees, Republican Sens. Mike Lee and Thom Tillis, the president of the University of Notre Dame, as well as Trump himself tested positive Friday for the coronavirus.

Central Illinois reacts: President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

