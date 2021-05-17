Minimal local impact foreseen if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

BLOOMINGTON – The U.S. Supreme Court’s announcement Monday that it would hear a case from Mississippi challenging Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion, brought opposite reactions in Illinois.
The Mississippi law, passed in 2018, prohibits abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Regardless of the Supreme Court’s decision, likely in the fall, abortion access is expected to continue uninterrupted in Illinois due to a series of laws enacted in recent years in anticipation of a federal rollback.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker in 2019 signed the Reproductive Health Act, which enshrined reproductive health care – including abortion access – as a “fundamental right” in Illinois.
An inquiry to the Bloomington Planned Parenthood was redirected to the state office in Springfield. Planned Parenthood is a common location for anti-abortion protests, but the Bloomington location remained silent Monday.
A group of pro-life McLean County citizens gathered in downtown Bloomington Jan. 22, as they do every year on the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, for an abortion vigil. Prayers were led by Andy Mitchell, a member of Christ Church in Normal.
Central Catholic High School in Bloomington also sends buses of students to the yearly “March for Life” in Washington, D.C., held on the same day. The school did not participate this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Messages seeking comment from the church and school Monday were not returned.
Illinois Right to Life, an anti-abortion organization, said it is “thrilled” that the Supreme Court will take up the case. But in an emailed response to The Pantagraph, Illinois Right to Life Executive Director Amy Gehrke said it is “a time for cautious optimism.”
“While this certainly sets the stage for the Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the possibility also exists for the Court to further narrow Roe, allowing states more discretion when it comes to abortion law, simply knock down the statute, or avoid a substantial ruling altogether,” Gehrke said.
Illinois Right to Life filed an amicus brief in support of Mississippi’s case last year and plans to file a second one in the coming weeks.
Leahy pointed out that federal and appellate courts have “consistently” decided that the Mississippi law runs counter to the 1973 Supreme Court decision, calling the new law “a direct attack on Roe v. Wade and on the constitutional right to access abortion.”
“If the court uses this law to overturn Roe, then suddenly we’ll have a state by state issue, and we’ll have literally millions of Americans who will no longer have this right,” Leahy said. “If they are able to, they will be forced to travel hundreds of miles to get the care they need.”
Gehrke said Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court last year, which gave the court a 6-3 conservative majority, provided hope for Illinois Right to Life.
“We do have reason for hope that Roe will be overturned and the right to life for all innocent human beings will finally be recognized,” Gehrke said.
Illinois’ reproductive health laws have long been the most liberal in the country.
The state is among 14 plus Washington, D.C., that have laws on the books protecting abortion rights in the event that Roe v. Wade is overturned, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-choice research organization.
Illinois has become an oasis of sorts for abortion rights in the Midwest, where it is the only state ranked by Planned Parenthood as “accessible” for the procedure.
The state still has some restrictions in place, such as parental notification and only allowing procedures to be performed at or past viability — when a fetus can survive outside the womb, typically around 24 weeks — when the mother’s life or health are endangered.
But, as in many states where pro-choice lawmakers form a majority, the trend has been toward liberalization of reproductive health laws.
In 2017, then-Gov. Bruce Rauner signed House Bill 40, which expanded taxpayer-funded abortions for women covered by Medicaid and state employee insurance plans.