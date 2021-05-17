Minimal local impact foreseen if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Illinois Right to Life, an anti-abortion organization, said it is “thrilled” that the Supreme Court will take up the case. But in an emailed response to The Pantagraph, Illinois Right to Life Executive Director Amy Gehrke said it is “a time for cautious optimism.”

“While this certainly sets the stage for the Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the possibility also exists for the Court to further narrow Roe, allowing states more discretion when it comes to abortion law, simply knock down the statute, or avoid a substantial ruling altogether,” Gehrke said.

Illinois Right to Life filed an amicus brief in support of Mississippi’s case last year and plans to file a second one in the coming weeks.

Leahy pointed out that federal and appellate courts have “consistently” decided that the Mississippi law runs counter to the 1973 Supreme Court decision, calling the new law “a direct attack on Roe v. Wade and on the constitutional right to access abortion.”

“If the court uses this law to overturn Roe, then suddenly we’ll have a state by state issue, and we’ll have literally millions of Americans who will no longer have this right,” Leahy said. “If they are able to, they will be forced to travel hundreds of miles to get the care they need.”