WATCH NOW: Final tally shows Biden wins McLean County by slight margin

BLOOMINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden carried McLean County by 3,354 votes, according to unofficial election results.
Combining unofficial Bloomington Election Commission results with unofficial McLean County Clerk results (which cover the county outside Bloomington), Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in McLean County.
Biden received 43,719 votes, or 50% of ballots cast in McLean County, and Trump received 40,365 votes, or 46.5%.
In Bloomington, Biden received 21,644 votes, or 55%, and Trump received 15,932,votes or 41% votes.
In McLean County outside of Bloomington, Trump received 24,433 votes, or 51%, and Biden received 22,075 votes or 46%.
Overall, Biden won McLean County by a slight margin, said McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael.
Michael said the election was "one of the smoothest ever in my nearly 12 years as clerk," adding that there were only minor equipment issues in the morning that happen with each election cycle that were quickly resolved.
Regarding vote-by-mail ballots, Michael said “We’re getting a few each day.” She said they would be counted provided they have been postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 17.
Bloomington Election Commission Executive Director Tim Mitchell echoed Michael's comments, adding that the commission is still waiting on 1,703 vote by mail ballots and that there are 13 provisional ballots outstanding.
Mail-in ballots that are postmarked by Tuesday must be accepted by local election authorities if they arrive by Nov. 17.
The Illinois State Board of Elections will certify the results from local election officials on Dec. 4.
Regarding allegations of voter fraud, local officials said they are confident in the process. Both Mitchell and Michael said there have been no verified accusations of voter fraud in the county.
“Voter fraud hasn’t happened in my nearly 12 years as McLean County clerk,” she said. “There is no documented voter fraud in McLean County and we all should be very proud of that.”
