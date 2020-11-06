WATCH NOW: Final tally shows Biden wins McLean County by slight margin

BLOOMINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden carried McLean County by 3,354 votes, according to unofficial election results.

Combining unofficial Bloomington Election Commission results with unofficial McLean County Clerk results (which cover the county outside Bloomington), Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in McLean County.

Biden received 43,719 votes, or 50% of ballots cast in McLean County, and Trump received 40,365 votes, or 46.5%.

In Bloomington, Biden received 21,644 votes, or 55%, and Trump received 15,932,votes or 41% votes.

In McLean County outside of Bloomington, Trump received 24,433 votes, or 51%, and Biden received 22,075 votes or 46%.

Overall, Biden won McLean County by a slight margin, said McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael.

Michael said the election was "one of the smoothest ever in my nearly 12 years as clerk," adding that there were only minor equipment issues in the morning that happen with each election cycle that were quickly resolved.