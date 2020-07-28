Watch now: Here's what President Trump said about hydroxychloroquine
0 comments
editor's pick

Watch now: Here's what President Trump said about hydroxychloroquine

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Ex-FBI agent Strzok due out with book about Trump, Russia
Govt-and-politics

Ex-FBI agent Strzok due out with book about Trump, Russia

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok, who played a key role in the Russia investigation but whose pejorative text messages about Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign made him a target of the president’s wrath, is releasing a book on his concerns the president could be compromised.

Watch Now: Related Video

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) Responds to Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News