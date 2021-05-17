Watch now: If Roe v. Wade is challenged, what could be the impact on Illinois?

Central Catholic High School in Bloomington also sends buses of students to the yearly “March for Life” in Washington, D.C., held on the same day. The school did not participate this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Messages seeking comment from the church and school Monday were not returned.

Pritzker, asked about the case at an unrelated press conference in Springfield Monday afternoon, reaffirmed his support for abortion rights.

"I think the Mississippi case, the fact that the Supreme Court has taken this up, is a danger to families all across this nation," Pritzker said. "I know that here in Illinois, we will stand up for a woman's right to choose. I know we also will be vocal in protecting that right for everyone in the nation."

Illinois Right to Life, an anti-abortion organization, said it is “thrilled” that the Supreme Court will take up the case. But in an emailed response to The Pantagraph, Illinois Right to Life Executive Director Amy Gehrke said it is “a time for cautious optimism.”