Watch now: Kamala Harris win inspires Bloomington-Normal women

"The doors have already been open; I just feel like they've been harder to go through," Wenc said about opportunities for women in male-drive careers. "If we really put our minds to it and try, no one can say anything about it now because she's here doing it.

"I do feel like it's really empowering," she said.

Julissa Ortiz and Roneth Pineda, two 20-year-old ISU students from Elmwood Park, added that Harris is an inspiration to many Black women, especially younger girls.

"It's really moving," said Pineda. "We're in an era where women need to feel that type of empowerment in order to feel heard and to have a voice.

"I think her representation in office just allows us to have a space and feel safer in way; almost feel accepted and welcomed."

Debbie Shelden, of Bloomington, saw that excitement and empowerment first-hand during a Saturday visit to Champaign. The 53-year-old was exiting her car outside a friend's apartment just as the news was announced.

At that time, there was young Black girl with her family outside the apartment who yelled "Kamala won!" to Shelden from across the parking lot, to which Shelden excitedly yelled back, "I know."