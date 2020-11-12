 Skip to main content
Watch now: Kamala Harris win inspires Bloomington-Normal women
ELECTION 2020
A CRACK IN THE GLASS CEILING

Watch now: Kamala Harris win inspires Bloomington-Normal women

BLOOMINGTON —  With her election to the second-highest office in the country, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris sparked a glimmer of hope. To some future educators, Harris is a new role model for young girls. She is the first woman, the first Black person, and the first Asian-American to be vice president. 

But to others, Harris represents something else — whether it's a crack in the glass ceiling or finally seeing oneself represented in one of the highest offices in the nation.

“I think all of history to date has been succession of seeing qualified women — women of color — not get positions, not get the job, not get the opportunity," said Helen Lee, 42, during a visit to Uptown Normal earlier this week.  

Lee, of Madison, Wisconsin, said she felt a "four-year sigh of relief" when she read that major networks had declared Joe Biden and running mate Harris winners of the presidential election.

It was "very joyful to be able to look at my daughter and be able to say that Kamala Harris is her vice president-elect," she said. 

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks in Delaware this week. "It's really moving. We're in an era where women need to feel that type of empowerment in order to feel heard and to have a voice," said Illinois State University student Roneth Pineda. 

Harris' election is a "firm stake in the ground to have an example of: here’s someone with all of the qualifications, all of the intellect, all of the experience, who has finally garnered the respect, the power and authority to take on this monumental role," she said. 

An inspiration

The announcement Saturday that Biden and Harris were the presumptive winners followed a bruising battle with the campaign of President Donald Trump, who has not conceded and has vowed to challenge the vote tabulations. 

Harris was born in Oakland, California, in 1964 to civil rights activists Shyamala Gopalan, from India, and Donald Harris, from Jamaica. She has served as San Francisco's district attorney and California's attorney general before becoming only the second Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate, following Illinoisan Carol Moseley Braun.

Kyle Ciani, associate professor of history at Illinois State University, said the election of Harris is “huge for the country but also very important for children and adolescents, especially girls.”

As “a daughter of immigrant woman, child of a biracial union and incredibly powerful senator,” Harris “provides for a lot of people a model to follow in terms of staying the course,” said Ciani, a faculty member in ISU’s Women’s and Gender Studies program.

A lot of women noticed that Harris wore white, the color of the women suffragists, on the night of her acceptance speech in Delaware, Ciani said. The amendment giving women the right to vote was ratified 100 years ago this year.

“I don’t want to say it’s symbolic, because it’s more than that. It’s an illustration of how long activism takes,” she said. “It took 100 years for a woman to be elected to this high position.”

Before becoming Biden’s running mate, Harris was among several women seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, a field that included Kirsten Gillibrand, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren along with more fringe candidates Tulsi Gabbard and Marianne Williamson.

Women have landed on major-party tickets occasionally in the past few decades. Most recently was Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump four years ago. 

The also was Sarah Palin, Sen. John McCain's running mate in 2008, and Geraldine Ferraro, with Walter Mondale in 1984.

Allyssa Savagilo, 21, of Plainfield, and Daisy Wenc, 21, of Cary, both elementary education majors at Illinois State University, were thinking of their future elementary students when they heard of Biden and Harris' win.

Savagilo said she could imagine the future little girls in her classroom, when asked what they wanted to be when they grew up, could see Harris as a role model in politics instead of stereotypical occupations such as nurses and teachers.

"The doors have already been open; I just feel like they've been harder to go through," Wenc said about opportunities for women in male-drive careers. "If we really put our minds to it and try, no one can say anything about it now because she's here doing it.

"I do feel like it's really empowering," she said. 

Allyssa Savaglio, left, and Daisy Wenc, Illinois State University elementary education seniors, were still joyous about the election of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as they walked together on Constitution Trail in Uptown Normal on Monday. 

Julissa Ortiz and Roneth Pineda, two 20-year-old ISU students from Elmwood Park, added that Harris is an inspiration to many Black women, especially younger girls.

"It's really moving," said Pineda. "We're in an era where women need to feel that type of empowerment in order to feel heard and to have a voice.

"I think her representation in office just allows us to have a space and feel safer in way; almost feel accepted and welcomed."

Debbie Shelden, of Bloomington, saw that excitement and empowerment first-hand during a Saturday visit to Champaign. The 53-year-old was exiting her car outside a friend's apartment just as the news was announced.

Carrie Anna Courtad of Normal, left, and Debbie Sheldon of Bloomington, felt the election of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be a huge advancement for young women as they shared a meal together at Medici in Uptown Normal, Monday.

At that time, there was young Black girl with her family outside the apartment who yelled "Kamala won!" to Shelden from across the parking lot, to which Shelden excitedly yelled back, "I know." 

"Then we kind of did a little dance to each other," Shelden told The Pantagraph Monday outside Medici in Normal. "I can't imagine — I'm old and crusty now — and I can't imagine what it's like to be a young person and to have that representation."

Lindsay Holick, 21, of Naperville, said she is excited for the Biden-Harris administration.

"I think it's amazing, especially considering there are leaders of other countries that are women, and other countries have and women leaders for a long time and we are just now catching up," she said Monday while reading outside Coffee Hound in Uptown Normal.

But does Harris' election spell the end of the so-called glass ceiling that blocked the upward path of women in politics?

“I’ve been told by friends who are people of color it’s not a glass ceiling; for them it’s concrete,” said Ciani. “I think it’s cracked. I don’t think it’s at all shattered.”

Women, particularly women of color, don’t have a level of participation in political positions that’s equal to their percentage of the population, she noted.

And, Ciani said, they are more likely than white men to have their motives and intellect and even in some cases their national origin questioned. Until that changes, the glass ceiling won’t be gone, she said.

Jasmyn Jordan, president of the Normal West Black Student Union, said she is eager to see how in Harris’ new position “influences female youth of color to become impactful leaders of the United States,” and added she doesn’t want Harris to be the last Black, South Asian and woman vice president-elect this country sees.

Harris’ election demonstrates the progression of the U.S. “as an entire country by being the first person of color as a Black and South Asian American to serve in the United States’ second highest office,” 17-year-old Jordan said.

The work continues

The fight for equality is certainly not over, said city of Bloomington Ward 6 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo. Harris' legacy as a female role model will not be determined by her presence in the White House alone, but by her actions.

"Feminism isn't about just having women in power," said Carrillo, who was inspired to run for Bloomington City Council after seeing a lack of women of color in office. "It's about having women in power who want to empower the working class women, and the working class women of color."

The work is far from over, and Carrillo fears people will see "some very ugly sexism" directed toward Harris in the coming months and years.

Carie Anna Courtad, 52, of Normal, also worries Harris' election will be "a flash in the pan.

"I don't want it to be the one and done," said Courtad, who was eating lunch with Shelden on Monday. 

Shelden added that, while Harris' election is exciting, it seems there are a million crises to address. To that, she said, it's time to "Celebrate; then work. And, as white women, celebrate and work more than we have been."

Jordan also views Harris' election as a double-edged sword because Harris could bring regression if her words don’t match her actions when she takes office in January.

“If Harris says she will create positive change, it is our implicit duty as Americans and women of color to see her actions through,” the senior West student said. “Women of color now have someone in office who does not just speak to them, but for them. We need to utilize Harris and hold her accountable.”

“Every single time Black, Asian, female and anyone else’s rights are in danger locally, regionally, or nationally, we as United States citizens need to speak up and stand up,” Jordan said. “It is the only way to make the United States the absolute best it can be.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

