Watch now: The Pantagraph interviews President Ronald Reagan at the White House in 1982
Watch now: The Pantagraph interviews President Ronald Reagan at the White House in 1982

Bill Flick, of The Pantagraph, interviewed President Ronald Reagan in the Oval Office on May 6, 1982, about growing up in Central Illinois and Eureka College. 

Sun, May 9, 1982 – Page 29 · The Pantagraph (Bloomington, Illinois) · Newspapers.com

