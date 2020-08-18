Watch now: The Pantagraph interviews President Ronald Reagan at the White House in 1982

Bill Flick, of The Pantagraph, interviewed President Ronald Reagan in the Oval Office on May 6, 1982, about growing up in Central Illinois and Eureka College.
10 historical photos of Bloomington-Normal
Baseball
Bloomington Centennial Celebration Parade
Bloomington Post Office - East Street
Boy Scout Camp 1930s-40s
Crowds
Darling & Co.
Fire Department 1950-1959
Firestone Tire and Rubber
Nurses
Ozark Aircraft
Answer to Location 10
Scroll down for the answer.
Answer: Normal Public Library
Colton Underwood
Cloris Leachman
Pokey LaFarge
David Foster Wallace
Jane Lynch
Craig Robinson
Sean Hayes
Gary Cole
Cecilia Suárez
Gary Sinise
John Malkovich
Judith Ivey
Kevin Dunn
Richard Jenkins
Laurie Metcalf
Jake from State Farm
Frankie Faison
Chris Harding
Terry Kinney
Suzy Bogguss
McLean Stevenson
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.