Here are all the ways airports are trying to make flying feel safe during the pandemic

If the airlines and government agencies share data on who is flying, airports could create a facial recognition system that would allow travelers to zip through the airport without stopping, he said.

"They can have the cameras look at you, verify it's you, a gate opens and you go to your plane," he said. "We're not talking about technology that is 20 years away. It's here."

Also, kiosks that dispense boarding passes and spit out luggage tags could be connected to a passenger's smartphone via wireless internet, allowing travelers to operate them from their smartphone screens. That would eliminate the need to touch the kiosks, McDonald said.

At LAX's Tom Bradley International Terminal, a dozen touchless check-in kiosks were tested during a 30-day trial period in September.

At O'Hare, Spirit Airlines installed a system that lets air travelers drop off their luggage without coming in contact with an airline employee.

Members of the consortium said the success of the group's effort depends on the cooperation of many private and public players.