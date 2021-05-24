Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rescinds COVID rule she ignored at bar

Later Monday, the Ingham County Health Department reported having received a complaint about a party at the Landshark exceeding six guests, but said it decided against enforcement action because "non-critical restaurant complaints are initially treated as education/consultation for the owner/manager."

"The matter is considered resolved given conversation with the owner, and the owner's assurance that parties will be limited to no more than six guests in the future," spokeswoman Amanda Darche said. "There is no history of similar complaints with the Landshark."

Republicans in the GOP-led Legislature said Whitmer should rescind fines that were levied on businesses. They previously complained that the six-person limit keeps large families from eating together.

Whitmer also has come under criticism for waiting to release information about a flight to see her elderly father in Florida, which occurred weeks before two top aides traveled south for spring break as COVID-19 cases soared.

In May 2020, Whitmer acknowledged that her husband dropped her name in an effort to get his boat in the water for Memorial Day weekend but said it simply was a "failed attempt at humor."