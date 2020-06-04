Small Tulsa newspaper has never forgotten the 1921 race massacre — and its fight continues

As so often back then, the violence was sparked by a rumor that a black man had tried to sexually assault a white woman. It was false. And as so often, there were few white casualties and no prosecutions, let alone arrests.

Some black families whose kin were killed never learned where the bodies were buried. And for nearly a century, public schools in Oklahoma glossed over the massacre.

Only in February did the state Department of Education craft an elementary through high school curriculum to address the violence.

The excavation of a possible mass grave, one of several tied to the massacre, was to begin in April, before the 99th anniversary May 31, but has been delayed because of the pandemic.

Next year for the centennial, Tulsa officials are planning a series of speeches, theatrical performances and a ribbon-cutting for the museum that Goodwin's paper had expressed concern about.

"Tulsa is my home and I love it, but it's a place that has a lot of history it's never truly addressed," Goodwin said. "We have strived to have the paper be the conscience of Tulsa."

The headline from a yellowing June 1971 edition of the Eagle, tucked in Goodwin's office drawer, screams in red ink: "IT HAPPENED."