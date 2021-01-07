Take our poll: Should President Donald Trump be removed from office?

TAKE OUR POLL HERE
Should President Donald Trump be removed from office?
Watch Now: Baby turtles make a break for freedom in Indonesia, and more of today's top videos
Watch adorable baby turtles flip and flop on a beach as they make their way towards the ocean in Indonesia, an amazing clip shows how the moon 'wobbles' during each orbit, how a woman turned training guide dogs into a lifelong mission, and more of today's top videos.
Dozens of palm-sized baby turtles flipped and flopped on a beach as they made their way towards the crashing waves of the Indian Ocean, under …
Ancient shark teeth and woolly mammoth bones are just some of the rare artifacts which attract Russian paleontologists to the ice-covered Tobo…
Disneyland has several hurdles before it can reopen. The iconic theme park has been closed since March of 2020 and is waiting to get the all c…
A teenager who is caring for two sugar gliders has shared the humor involved with keeping the unusual pets in her home. Michalani Poloa, 16, h…
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus capsule separated from the International Space Station on Wednesday. The Cygnus resupply spacecraft is named in memo…
Thumbelina was rescued after her nest was destroyed by construction workers in New York City. Hear how she was saved and the life she's now living.
This week brings the start of ZSL London Zoo's annual stocktake. Dedicated zookeepers have dug out their clipboards and calculators as they be…
Watch as this golden retriever pup ignores her own doggy pool and tries to go swimming in a birdbath. Moose, a five-month-old puppy, can be se…
This amazing video clip shows in dramatic detail just how much the moon "wobbles" in the sky during each 27-day orbit. Lunar photographer Andr…
Crew chiefs from the Iowa Air National Guard's 185th Air Refueling Wing brave the elements to move this military plane to the main hangar in S…
When Marybeth Hearn was 10, she asked her parents if she could train a puppy to become a guide dog. It turned into a lifelong mission. For mor…