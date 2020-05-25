Watch now: President Trump speaks at Memorial Day ceremony at Fort McHenry
Watch now: President Trump speaks at Memorial Day ceremony at Fort McHenry

President Donald Trump is speaking at an 11 a.m. Memorial Day ceremony at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore. 

Earlier, he laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery. Trump was joined by First lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and cabinet members. He laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier overlooking rolling hills dotted with white tombstones.

First lady Melania Trump and other cabinet members were also in attendance Monday.

