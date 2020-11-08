Who is being mentioned for top posts in Biden's administration?

— Environmental Protection Agency

The EPA administrator post will be crucial to advancing Biden's aggressive plans for fighting climate change. The top candidates are California air regulator Mary Nichols and Mississippi's Heather McTeer Toney, a regional EPA administrator for several Southern states under Obama. For more than 50 years, Nichols has been at the vanguard of American environmentalism, pushing clean air and climate policies in California that are a model for the nation and the 13 states that specifically adhere to them. But the so-called "queen of green" could face opposition in a Republican-controlled Senate because of her high-profile status as an environmental leader and chief foe of Trump's climate policy rollbacks. Toney was the first Black, female, and, having been elected at age 27, the youngest person ever to serve as mayor of Greenville, Mississippi. Now, she's the national field director for the Mom's Clean Air Force, a grassroots group dedicated to fighting air pollution. Also under consideration are former Delaware regulator and National Wildlife Federation Chief Executive Officer Collin O'Mara; former Connecticut regulator Dan Esty; former Washington State Governor Christine Gregoire; and Inslee.