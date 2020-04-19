No Twin City full-time municipal workers laid off but some public works services scaled back

BLOOMINGTON — With more people cleaning their yards and houses during the state's stay-at-home order, Bloomington and Normal city leaders are struggling to find a balance among safety, seasonal needs, staffing and higher-than-average brush and bulky waste volume.
For now, neither the city nor town is cutting full-time employees, but the city hasn't decided how many crews to use and Normal delayed the start of its spring collections and closed its electronics recycling center.
"The only staff modifications we’ve made is that we immediately laid off our non-full-time, non-year-round staff and delayed hiring seasonal staff," said Normal City Manager Pam Reece.
In Bloomington, city leaders had planned to use just one crew to collect bulky waste and brush but reconsidered that idea Friday as curbs filled up with material. They now may ask the city council to approve staff adjustments.
"We normally have two crews," said Bloomington Public Works Director Kevin Kothe. "During busier times of the year we sometimes have three crews. Crews are typically three dump trucks and one end-loader."
But during the COVID-19 pandemic, "staff that are not able to work remotely (from home) are being rotated on typically a weekly basis to reduce the risk of contamination across the entire workforce ...," he said.
Normal’s public works department uses one-person trucks for pickup of solid waste, recycling, bulk waste and brush collection. "The only two changes in service due to COVID-19 relate to electronics recycling and landscape waste collection," Reece said.
The drop-off center for e-cycling at the Public Works Facility, 1301 Warriner St., has been closed "due to the fact that most residents require personal service where staff is involved in helping remove materials from people’s cars," said Reece. "We elected to forego that personal service until the pandemic settles down."
The town also delayed its landscape waste collection, which was scheduled to begin March 30. Until that begins, landscape waste can be dropped off at a designated location at the public works maintenance yard, "and we’ve pushed out information from Ecology Action Center about composting," said Reece.
Bloomington's spring collection of bulk waste, which typically begins May 1, has been postponed until July 6.
Part-time positions
Bloomington is continuing to accept applications for summer positions such as day camp counselors and pool staff, but communications manager Nora Dukowitz shared no information about layoffs of part-time or seasonal employees.
Most of Normal's layoffs have been for part-time positions like landscape waste collection, parks and golf course mowing, groundskeeping and custodial positions. She said interns who may work a semester or school year for the town are not getting additional hours.
"We expect the layoff to last until we feel confident we can commence the seasonal services or until our operations like Children’s Discovery Museum get going again." said Reece.
Both Bloomington and Normal have closed most of their public facilities because of the virus, but departments continue their work through remote computer access and conference calls.
"Obviously, many employees must continue to be physically present: fire, police, water treatment staff; water distribution crews; sewer maintenance crews, facilities maintenance staff, etc.," she said.
"We continue to serve residents 24/7 but this pandemic has required some creativity and significant flexibility and adaptability. Getting council meetings to an online, completely remote portal is one example of how government continues to function yet adapt," Reece said.
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
