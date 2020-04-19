No Twin City full-time municipal workers laid off but some public works services scaled back

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — With more people cleaning their yards and houses during the state's stay-at-home order, Bloomington and Normal city leaders are struggling to find a balance among safety, seasonal needs, staffing and higher-than-average brush and bulky waste volume.

For now, neither the city nor town is cutting full-time employees, but the city hasn't decided how many crews to use and Normal delayed the start of its spring collections and closed its electronics recycling center.

"The only staff modifications we’ve made is that we immediately laid off our non-full-time, non-year-round staff and delayed hiring seasonal staff," said Normal City Manager Pam Reece.

In Bloomington, city leaders had planned to use just one crew to collect bulky waste and brush but reconsidered that idea Friday as curbs filled up with material. They now may ask the city council to approve staff adjustments.

"We normally have two crews," said Bloomington Public Works Director Kevin Kothe. "During busier times of the year we sometimes have three crews. Crews are typically three dump trucks and one end-loader."