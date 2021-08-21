One of R. Kelly’s accusers finally testified against him in a criminal courtroom last week

Allegations of sexual abuse have dogged Chicago R&B superstar R. Kelly for more than 20 years, through myriad civil lawsuits, newspaper exposes, cable specials and criminal charges alleging he videotaped himself having sex with a young teenage girl.

But what happened in a federal courtroom in New York last week was a first for Kelly: One of his accusers took the witness stand to testify against him in a criminal proceeding.

Over two days, Jerhonda Johnson Pace, referred to as Jane Doe #4 in the sweeping racketeering indictment filed in 2019 in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn, told a federal jury in lurid detail how Kelly had sex with her when she was 16, the year after she’d met him at his first trial in Cook County.

Ironically, Kelly was acquitted in that case largely because the alleged victim had refused to testify. Kelly’s then-defense team hammered prosecutors for failing to call the girl to the stand, and jurors who issued the stunning not guilty verdict said her absence had weighed heavily on their minds.

“The victim didn’t show up; her parents didn’t,” one juror told the Tribune after the 2008 verdict.

Now, 13 years later, Pace was the first one to bridge that gap.

No longer a starry-eyed kid desperately vying for a celebrity’s attention, Pace, a 28-year-old mother expecting her fifth child, made a crucial first witness for prosecutors in their sprawling case.

At least a half-dozen more alleged victims of Kelly are expected to follow over the coming weeks, including a man who prosecutors say will testify that the singer repeatedly sexually abused him at his West Side music studio after meeting him at a Chicago McDonald’s and a woman who alleges Kelly “violently spanked, hit and kicked” her as recently as 2017 for failing to follow his “rules,” court records show.

Of all the alleged victims slated to testify, however, Pace was perhaps the most familiar face to those who have followed R. Kelly’s legal woes. She appeared in the 2019 Lifetime docu-series “Surviving R. Kelly,” has done numerous rounds of media interviews, and has also drawn attention for her social media posts and tell-all book.

Many of Kelly’s supporters, who maintain steadfast devotion to the singer, consider Pace to be Exhibit A to what they claim are baseless accusations against Kelly made by groupies who wanted access to him or were simply out for a payday.

It’s a theme that was carried into the trial by Kelly’s lawyer Nicole Blank Becker, who told jurors in opening statements Wednesday that Kelly is the victim of scorned women who want to make a name for themselves by accusing him.

Becker heaped some of the harshest criticism on Pace, saying her story is a “snowball” of lies that keeps getting bigger.

“I can’t even count as high as the number of untruths, stories you’re going to hear from (Pace) on that stand,” Becker said. “The proverbial word ‘groupie’ is an understatement, you’ll see, when it comes to (her). … She’s going to claim she had this magnificent relationship with Mr. Kelly — until it was time to write a book.”

Kelly, 54, is charged in with racketeering conspiracy alleging the singer was the head of a criminal enterprise that used a series of managers, bodyguards, runners and others to target young victims, groom them, abuse them, and manipulate or blackmail them to keep them under Kelly’s control.

The trial is expected to last at least four weeks. Kelly faces from 10 years to life in prison if convicted.

Chicago trial problem

The last time Kelly faced a jury in a criminal courtroom, prosecutors had no victim to call to the stand — a massive problem for a sex case and one the singer’s high-octane defense team exploited at every turn.

The girl Kelly was accused of abusing on video, his goddaughter, had refused to identify herself in the lurid recording when questioned before a Cook County grand jury in 2002.

When the case went to trial six years later, prosecutors tried to prove the identities of the video’s two participants by calling relatives of the girl who were willing to testify.

One of them was former Kelly protege Stephanie “Sparkle” Edwards, a onetime backup singer for Toni Braxton. Kelly’s attorneys were able to make Edwards’ motives a central part of the defense, maintaining she had instigated the investigation because she had a vendetta against Kelly, who severed business ties with her after her debut album.

That led to a memorable exchange on cross-examination, when famed Chicago defense attorney Edward Genson repeatedly tried to get Edwards to acknowledge she didn’t know who made the tape, and suggested in questions that Edwards had hoped to profit from it herself.

“Sweetie, I am not trying to get money from anybody,” Edwards said.

Genson shot back: “I’m not your sweetie!”

By contrast, Pace’s testimony in federal court in Brooklyn offered a less dramatic and much more direct window into Kelly’s alleged crime.

Pace testified in mostly measured tones, recounting the first time she and Kelly had sex in the “game room” at his mansion in suburban Olympia Fields. She’d initially lied about her age, but after he found out she was only 16, he told her he would “train” her on how to please him, Pace said.

“He took my virginity,” she said, in matter-of-fact terms.

During a lengthy cross-examination, Pace remained largely stoic, answering detailed questions in a near-monotone, even when asked if she was a groupie or a stalker or a liar.

She lost her composure only once, when prosecutors asked her to read an entry from her journal describing her last sexual encounter with Kelly in 2010.

“I went to Rob’s house and Rob called me silly, he called me a silly b----,” she read. “Rob slapped me three times and said if I lied to him again it’s not going to be an open hand next time. He spit on my face and in my mouth. He choked me during an argument. I had sex with him, oral sex with him, then I got fed up and I went home and confessed.”

Pace broke down and began to cry, sniffing and dabbing her eyes. Her voice wavered, and she asked to be excused for a bathroom break.

On cross-examination, Pace confirmed that the journal entry was written at the direction of her lawyers, whom she hired in the weeks after that incident.

And, she said, even after pursuing lawsuits and settlements with Kelly, she still had hopes of continuing a relationship with the singer.

“You wanted to be his friend,” defense attorney Deveraux Cannick said. “Get the relationship back in gear again.”

“That’s correct,” Pace said, but said that by at least 2017 she did not want to be with him.

At one point, under questioning from Cannick, Pace said that at least once she waited outside Kelly’s home and took video, but could not remember details beyond that — not even after Cannick presented her with some documentation to refresh her memory.

“You’re telling the jury you took these steps and you don’t know why?” he said.

“Yes, that’s what I’m telling you,” she said.

The late Aaliyah

While many alleged victims are lined up to testify against Kelly over the next month, at least one can’t be called to the stand: Aaliyah Houghton, the phenom singer and protege of Kelly’s who died in a plane crash in 2001.

Prosecutors alleged that Kelly secretly married Houghton in 1994 when she was just 15 to give him legal cover after he believed he’d gotten her pregnant.

To bolster that charge, Demetrius Smith, one of Kelly’s former tour managers, testified Friday that he bribed an official at a Chicago-area public aid office in 1994 to get a phony ID for Aaliyah so the budding superstar could marry Kelly.

“I went to the welfare office, I went in, and (said) like, ‘Hey, want to make some money?’” Demetrius Smith testified in a federal courtroom in Brooklyn, dropping his voice to a theatrical whisper.

Smith told the jury that Kelly interrupted a tour to fly back to Chicago because he found out Aaliyah thought she was “in trouble.” He said Kelly’s associate Derrel McDavid was pushing the singer to marry Aaliyah to protect himself.

“Protect the defendant from what?” Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez asked.

“Jail, I guess,” Smith said.

McDavid is currently facing indictment along with Kelly and a third member of the singer’s entourage in U.S. District Court in Chicago, where prosecutors have alleged they conspired to fix Kelly’s 2008 child pornography trial by paying witnesses to change their stories.

Smith, who was a singer himself before starting to work for Kelly in the 1980s, testified under what’s known as an immunity agreement, which means prosecutors have assured he won’t be charged with any wrongdoing he might admit to on the stand.

Smith’s testimony is set to resume on Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1