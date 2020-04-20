Paul Ritter: Pontiac science teacher sees hope

“They miss each other,” he says. “They’re missing the social interaction that education is for them.”

His Zoom sessions aren’t limited to science lessons: During a recent call, a few students showed off their saxophone playing, banjo strumming and parakeet balancing skills.

Between providing remote learning opportunities and video lectures for students and trying to be available to answer questions “at whatever time suits them,” the ecology teacher is probably working harder now than ever before.

“Teachers are doing everything they can right now to really not only help these kids, but to meet the needs of all these things that we can’t see anymore,” he says.

While they’re stuck at home, Paul, Jodee and their youngest daughter Taylor have been assembling jigsaw puzzles, feeding his classroom’s alligator snapping turtles, trying ab workouts and just talking.

Practicing social distancing comes with sacrifices, though, since their oldest daughter Baylee had to stay in Grays Lake with her fiance instead of coming home for Easter this year. But they’re still only a video call away.