Rising COVID-19 cases cause Peoria to close city offices to the public

PEORIA — City Hall will be closed to the public beginning next Wednesday due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The order will also extended to all city offices and will last until the virus' spread is contained. The closure comes on the recommendations of the Illinois Department of Public Health for people to stay home as much as possible.

"This ensures that the city of Peoria can carry out the needs of municipal government while protecting staff and residents," said a news release from the city.

City staff will still report to work to handle daily business and request from the public, the city said. Those who need assistance should call or email.

Departments and contact information may be found on the city's website.

"Closing city buildings to the public is an important preventative measure to protect our staff while allowing us to continue our services," said Mayor Jim Ardis in a prepared statement. "We are still available by phone or email to assist your needs. We thank the public for their understanding."

