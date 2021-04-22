Watch now: Earth Day finds growing interest in environmental careers, activism in Bloomington-Normal

“Today, unequivocally, the career choices that students are looking for is a career or a job that has meaning” and is “a means to get a more sustainable planet, climate, environment,” said Miller. He added that the jobs come with good pay and the skills are relatable to many fields.

Adelman said, “It’s not just solar energy developers and wind energy operators — although those are certainly important. We need people that can monitor and improve indoor and outdoor air quality, create more productive crops with lower inputs, and develop innovative technologies that reduce or eliminate waste and greenhouse gases.”

Schirmacher said, “When I think about my graduating class, I know we’re passionate about making changes. If we put our minds to it, I know we can make a difference.”

She is concerned that “some of the destruction is so far gone, it’s hard to see how it can turn around quickly,” but “even though there’s a lot of stuff we can’t reverse, we can make things better.”

Harper said, “We need to listen to this generation of young people. They’re asking for help” to address environmental issues. “I think we owe it to them.”

