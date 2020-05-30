1,462 new cases of coronavirus disease reported statewide
1,462 new cases of coronavirus disease reported statewide

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)--also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19--isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (gray) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

 gray cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

SPRINGFIELD – An additional 1,462 new cases of coronavirus disease were reported statewide by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday, bringing the total number to 118,917 in 101 counties. 

There also have been 5,330 deaths as of Saturday, including the following 61 new fatalities: 

  • Coles County: 1 male 80s
  • Cook County: 4 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 unknown 50s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 6 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 1 male 90s
  • DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
  • Kane County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s
  • Kankakee County: 1 female 60s
  • Lake County: 1 male 90s
  • Madison County: 1 female 90s
  • McDonough County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
  • McHenry County: 1 male 80s
  • St. Clair County: 1 female 90s
  • Tazewell County: 1 male 70s
  • Union County: 1 female 90s
  • Will County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s
  • Winnebago County: 1 female 90s

"Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,343 specimens for a total of 877,105," the department said. "The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 23–May 29 is 7%."

