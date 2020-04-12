You are the owner of this article.
1,672 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois announced Sunday
Gov. J.B. Pritzker provides an update on the coronavirus during a press conference in Chicago on Sunday. More than 700 have died as of Sunday. 

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is holding his daily press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,672 new cases of coronavirus disease in the state, including 43 additional deaths: 

  • Cook County: 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 5 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s.
  • DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
  • Kane County: 1 female 80s
  • Lake County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s
  • St. Clair County: 1 female 70s
  • Will County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s

Statewide, a total of 20,852 cases are being reported, including 720 deaths, in 86 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100 years.

Health officials announced 81 new deaths on Saturday, the same day the U.S. passed Italy as the country with the most COVID-19 deaths worldwide.

Experts in the pandemic repeatedly have noted that a decrease in deaths will lag behind drops in new cases and hospitalizations. 

