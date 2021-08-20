1 dead, 2 hurt after vehicle crashes bus stop

CALUMET CITY — A vehicle left the road and crashed into a bus stop in suburban Chicago on Thursday, killing one person and injuring two others, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 2 p.m. in Calumet City, police said.

The vehicle struck two people at the bus stop, killing one of them, then traveled into an adjacent parking lot and hit a construction worker, Calumet City police said in a statement. The person killed was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The two other individuals injured were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available, police said.

