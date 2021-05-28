1 dead following a double shooting in Taylorville, marking first homicide in years

Two teenagers were shot, one fatally, during a Thursday night fight near Taylorville's town square.

Richard Klekamp, 19, of Taylorville, was arrested and preliminarily charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler said.

A 17-year-old from Taylorville died from gunshot injuries to the chest after he was transported to Taylorville Memorial Hospital. An 18-year-old Taylorville man who was shot in the arm was later released from Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Wheeler said.

About 30 to 35 young adults and minors were in a dispute in the 100 block of South Main Street when the victims were shot, Wheeler said during a press conference Friday morning.

"We were all shocked last night when this happened," Wheeler said.

Wheeler said there were no other injuries and no immediate evidence Klekamp and the victims had a prior relationship. Authorities continue to investigate how the fight began, Wheeler said.

"We will remain safe in Taylorville. ... I want to let people know this is an isolated incident," Taylorville Mayor Bruce Barry said during the press conference.

The shooting was the first in Taylorville this year, and the first homicide in the city in three years, Wheeler said

